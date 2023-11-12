Former Auburn University Student hosts fishing tourney

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - High school and college anglers or fishers compete in a huge exposure tournament this weekend.

The best of the best anglers from across the southeast and other parts of the country have the opportunity to compete in the highest-paying and largest recruiting fishing competition of the year.

The tournament was thought of by Bass Master Elite Series Angler Logan Parks.

More than 170 anglers will be on Lake Martin Sunday competing in the first-ever Logan Parks Fishing Foundation High School College Chaos Tournament.

Sounds like a mouthful but it’s a way for the top high school fishers in the nation to show off their skills and for college teams to witness the next generation of fishing legends.

“I’m just hoping I can move to the next level. It’s mind-opening to meet all these people,” said Fisher Carver.

20 colleges including 6 of the top ten collegiate bass schools of the year are representing in this tournament. It’s all a part of the pro anglers Logan Parks’ idea to create life-changing opportunities.

“The feeling of holding that trophy and the big cardboard check over my head, it was such a cool experience and I want to create that opportunity for these high school and college anglers to experience something similar,” said Parks.” I know it’s not a million-dollar first-place prize, but it’s significantly more than what they would fish for we’re trying to make this an elevated platform that gets a lot more exposure than a typical event and I want to make that opportunity for these guys.”

Some of those guys include Auburn University Bass Team Membership Chair Carty Shoen, who’s paired with Phoenix Arizona Perry high school student Dash Dawson.

“It’s such a good opportunity for you could learn so much from them, just for it’s such a great opportunity for every high school kid here,” said Dawson.

“it’s usually a steing zone. it‘s a barrier and he’s combing the two and making it less of a movement,” said Shoen.

The 172 anglers have an early morning today. After a boat safety check the ten hours of fishing begins on Lake Martin at 6 a.m. A trophy presentation will be at Auburn Junior High where we will update you on the winners of the tournament.

