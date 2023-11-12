Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Motorcyclist dies in crash involving school bus, police say

A motorcyclist died in a crash with a bus in Olathe Friday afternoon.
By Gabe Swartz and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A fatal crash involving a school bus resulted in the death of a motorcyclist on Friday in Kansas.

The Olathe Police Department confirmed that a motorcycle and a school bus collided on Ridgeview Road, between 123rd Street and Santa Barbara Boulevard

No children were injured during the crash.

Police say the incident led to the closure of both north and southbound lanes of Ridgeview Road until just after 7 p.m.

The Olathe Police Department shared the closing at 4:08 p.m. and asked drivers to find an alternate route around the area.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lena Mottern
East Alabama car chase ends in Columbus crash, woman and man arrested
Michelle Whitaker Hough has been missing since November 5
Body of missing Russell County woman found in Hatchechubbee
LIST: Veterans Day deals in the Chattahoochee Valley
LIST: Veterans Day deals in the Chattahoochee Valley
Amber Nicole McCrory
Woman guilty of stealing thousands from Lee County residents in storm repair scam
Kenneth Lawhorn was arrested on November 7 as a suspect in this case.
Suspect facing capital murder charge after body of missing woman found, burned car recovered

Latest News

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher yells at his players during the second half of an NCAA...
Texas A&M fires head coach Jimbo Fisher, reportedly will pay $76 million in buyout
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin waits for the arrival of Croatian Defense Minister Mario...
US military says 5 crew members died when an aircraft crashed over the Mediterranean
Hezbollah fighters carry the coffin of their comrade, Mohammed Ali Assaf, who was killed by an...
Attacks by Lebanon’s Hezbollah group wound 7 Israeli troops, 10 others along border with Israel
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Shooting investigation underway near Cusseta Rd., Benning Dr., one injured
Veterans Pkwy
One person injured after collision with vehicle on Veterans Pkwy, officials say