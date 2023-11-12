One person injured after collision with vehicle on Veterans Pkwy, officials say
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A vehicle vs pedestrian car crash on Veterans Pkwy near 43 St. in Columbus, caused a partial shutdown of the roadway late Saturday night.
Details are limited on the accident, but officials did confirm that a person was hit.
The identity and condition of the person involved is unknown at this time.
