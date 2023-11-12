One person injured after collision with vehicle on Veterans Pkwy, officials say

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A vehicle vs pedestrian car crash on Veterans Pkwy near 43 St. in Columbus, caused a partial shutdown of the roadway late Saturday night.

Details are limited on the accident, but officials did confirm that a person was hit.

The identity and condition of the person involved is unknown at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more details.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.