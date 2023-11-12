Business Break
Overcast and Cool for Sunday in the Valley

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Allie Ann's Sunday Morning Forecast On the Go
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A cool and cloudy start to Sunday across the Valley. Temperatures this morning are in the low to mid 50s with areas of patchy fog and overcast skies. As the day goes on, temperatures will warm to the low 60s, and a few spots may see a light passing shower early in the day. The overcast skies last throughout our Sunday, but sunshine will try to return on Monday. Monday will have more clouds than sun but will stay dry across our area with highs in the mid to upper 60s; however, the rain returns on Tuesday. A surface low in the Gulf of Mexico pushes through the Panhandle of Florida on Tuesday and this will pull moisture up from the Gulf into the Valley. This surface low will bring rain into the Valley late Tuesday and bring the best coverage of rain early Wednesday morning. The Valley is forecasted to have lingering light showers on Thursday and Friday after this low passes. Current rainfall estimates are around 0.5 - 1.5 inches of rain from this weather system and temperatures during the work will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s. The Valley dries out by next weekend with highs returning to the low 70s.

