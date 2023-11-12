A Rainy Forecast This Workweek

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The new work week is upon us, with Monday looking to be the driest day of the workweek. Tonight, across the Valley temperatures look to cool off to the upper-40s for most locations with mostly cloudy skies.

Monday expect partly cloudy to partly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid- to upper-60s and breezy conditions. Tuesday don’t forget to pack the umbrellas before heading out the door, as rain coverage increases on Tuesday to 30%, with the rain expected to begin in the afternoon/evening timeframe. Showers are expected to last through Thursday with rain coverage between 30-50%.

The rain is associated with a surface low that will form and move north along the Gulf Coast Tuesday, bringing rain to the Valley midweek. Rain totals over the next five days ranges from about 0.25 inches in our northeastern counties to about 1.25 inches in our southwestern counties. Heading into next weekend conditions look to dry out for Saturday and Sunday plans, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and afternoon temperatures in the low-70s. Temperatures look to range from the mid-60s on Tuesday and Thursday to the upper-50s to low-60s on Wednesday.

