Shooting investigation underway near Cusseta Rd., Benning Dr., one injured
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting near Cusseta Rd. and Benning Dr. in Columbus that has left one person injured.
Details are limited on this incident and the identity and condition of the victim are unknown at this time.
