City of Columbus announces Thanksgiving holiday closures
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Columbus has announced its local government closures for the Thanksgiving holiday.
City officials say government services will be altered or suspended on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 23 and 24, with the exception of emergency services such as fire, police and ambulance.
For a complete list of the schedule, read below:
Thanksgiving 2023 by Jatavia O'Neal on Scribd
For any additional questions, you can visit the city’s website.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.