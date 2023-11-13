City of Columbus announces Thanksgiving holiday closures

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Columbus has announced its local government closures for the Thanksgiving holiday.

City officials say government services will be altered or suspended on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 23 and 24, with the exception of emergency services such as fire, police and ambulance.

For a complete list of the schedule, read below:

For any additional questions, you can visit the city’s website.

