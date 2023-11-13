Closing arguments wrap up in Wilson apartment double homicide trial

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With jurors hearing over 5 hours of closing arguments, the state is still standing by what they stated in opening arguments that this case is about an execution. The defense in this case begs to differ, stating this case is solely about self-defense and no evidence was shown to prove their clients are affiliated with any gang.

In June of 2021, Terrance Upshaw, Homer Upshaw, and Rodderick Glanton allegedly shot into a Dodge Dart sedan in the Wilson Apartment complex, hitting four people and killing two. 18-year-old Saiveon Pugh and 17-year-old Jessie Ransom died as a result of their wounds. Attorney Cara Convery, representing the state claims in her closing arguments that the case is about senseless violence and that victims were just riding through Wilson talking to girls.

“And I told you that this case was about an execution. The evidence over the past several days has been just that senseless violence in this county where two lives are lost and four people were shot. Several homes were shot into.’’ said Cara Convery

With three defendants in this case with separate lawyers, Shevon Thomas the second presented his closing arguments first for his client Terrence Upshaw. Thomas says this case is a clear-cut case of self-defense and that his client is not a gang member.

‘’I need to hear a little bit more about gang affiliation that Terrance is supposed to have. You know who does he answer to what’s his rank in the organization? Who initiated him? How did he get initiated? Do we even see one Facebook message where Terrence Upshaw says Gang Gang,” said Shevon Thomas II.

Attorney Allen Jones for Rodderick Glanton claims in his closing argument that he can’t believe the state would claim that this case is about senseless violence.

“And what the evident shows and what the course of this trial has shown is that rather this case has been about distractions, it has been about lies and its been about drive-bys,” said Allen Jones.

During Attorney William Kendrick who represents Homer Upshaw presenting some of his closing arguments in a ski mask similar to the ones the victims were wearing the night of the homicide.

“The menacing act of the victim is enough to create reasonable belief what is the reasonable belief when you see this riding up and down the street to holler at girls?” said William Kendrick.

The three defendants are now facing over 20 charges, many alleging gang activity. Some of those charges include murder, aggravated assault, and unlawful criminal gang activity. The jury will determine if they are guilty of these charges. They will start deliberations Tuesday morning at nine in Judge Gil Mcbride’s courtroom.

