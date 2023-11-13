Business Break
Columbus police searching for two armed robbery suspects on Victory Dr.

The Columbus Police Department is investigating an armed robbery and searching for two suspects.
The Columbus Police Department is investigating an armed robbery and searching for two suspects.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating an armed robbery and searching for two suspects.

Officials say the incident happened at the Corner Store on Victory Drive around 12:57 a.m.

They say two suspects are involved - however, only one suspect showed a firearm during the robbery.

Authorities say the first suspect was wearing an olive hoodie, dark pants, red tennis shoes, and a camouflage face mask. The second suspect was wearing light blue jogging suit with the white lettering “Scoopers” on the front and back of hoodie. There was also a white design on the right sleeve and pant leg.

The suspects took an undetermined amount of cash. No one was injured during this robbery.

