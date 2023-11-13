Columbus police searching for two armed robbery suspects on Victory Dr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating an armed robbery and searching for two suspects.

Officials say the incident happened at the Corner Store on Victory Drive around 12:57 a.m.

They say two suspects are involved - however, only one suspect showed a firearm during the robbery.

Authorities say the first suspect was wearing an olive hoodie, dark pants, red tennis shoes, and a camouflage face mask. The second suspect was wearing light blue jogging suit with the white lettering “Scoopers” on the front and back of hoodie. There was also a white design on the right sleeve and pant leg.

The suspects took an undetermined amount of cash. No one was injured during this robbery.

