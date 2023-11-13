Dry today, Another wave of rain in the not-too-distant future

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While the clouds hold pretty tough to start the workweek, some limited sunshine is expected before another round of rain chances creep into picture toward mid-week.

Gloomy and a bit breezy on this Monday. Low clouds start to thin out some by afternoon, especially the farther north you live with peeks of sunshine in the forecast. Sun is less likely south. There won’t be any rain today, and for that reason it should be a little warmer than it was over the weekend. Highs in the mid 60s.

Stubborn clouds Monday will give way to some breaks of sun by the afternoon, especially the farther north you live. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly cloudy tonight. While it will be dry for most, a chance of rain starts to move up toward the Highway 82 corridor after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s north to low 50s south.

Partly sunny first thing Tuesday before clouds quickly thicken as an area of low pressure crawls along the Gulf Coast or the northern Gulf of Mexico The best chance of showers is expected south of Columbus and Phenix City with areas north more likely to stay mostly dry. Any rain should be pretty light during the day. Highs in the low 60s.

Areas of light rain return Tuesday, especially in our southern counties. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Rain coverage increases Tuesday night and Wednesday, and the rain looks more persistent and even heavy at times. Rainfall amounts could be around 1.5 to 2 inches in our far southern areas with close to a half inch in our far northern areas at this point. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 50s.

The Next Big Thing is that next storm system that will give us rain chances toward mid-week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Showers may linger into part of Thursday, especially in the morning. A partial clearing of the sky is in the forecast for the afternoon. Milder highs in the mid to upper 60s. We still don’t completely clear out the sky Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers are possible as a cold front approaches. It should leave us with a dry weekend under a mix of sun and clouds and near average temperatures for mid November.

Rain chances return Tuesday and especially Wednesday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

We could have more showers early next week. Stay tuned!

For now, the weekend is looking like the best weather for outdoor plans. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.