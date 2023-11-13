Business Break
Isaiah Crowley hosting annual Feed the Hungry feast for public(Source: DJ Jones)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s the season of giving - and that’s exactly what one former NFL veteran is doing in Columbus.

Isaiah Crowley’s annual Feed The Hungry Thanksgiving meal is set to take place next Monday, November 20 at 11:30 a.m.

The Thanksgiving meal will feed over 150 people at SafeHouse Ministries - located at 2101 Hamilton Road.

Crowell is a Columbus native with an extensive football record: a former Carver High School Tigers All-American, SEC Freshman of the Year, HBCU All-American and NFL Veteran.

The event is free and open to the public - and along with food, there will be music.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

