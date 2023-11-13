Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Maryanne Trump Barry, sister of Donald Trump, dies at age 86

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, older sister of...
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, older sister of Donald Trump, sits in the balcony during Trump's election night rally in New York.(AP/Julie Jacobson)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) - Maryanne Trump Barry, a former federal judge and the older sister of Donald Trump, has died at the age of 86, according to multiple reports.

The New York Times reported Barry died at her Upper East Side Manhattan home, and her body was found Monday.

A former prosecutor, she was selected by President Ronald Reagan in 1983 for the Federal District Court in New Jersey, CNN reported. President Bill Clinton nominated her to the 3rd Court of Appeals in 1999, and she retired in 2019.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Funeral set for 19-year-old after fatal ATV crash
Funeral set for 19-year-old after fatal ATV crash
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Shooting investigation underway near Cusseta Rd., Benning Dr., one injured
Lena Mottern
East Alabama car chase ends in Columbus crash, woman and man arrested
Veterans Pkwy
One person injured after collision with vehicle on Veterans Pkwy, officials say
Michelle Whitaker Hough has been missing since November 5
Body of missing Russell County woman found in Hatchechubbee

Latest News

CALTRANS teams survey the damage after a massive fire under an I-10 overpass in Los Angeles.
A closure on I-10 after a massive fire tests Los Angeles drivers during rush hour
FILE - Police say one person is dead and at least four people were injured in a stabbing at...
One dead, at least 4 others injured in Louisiana university stabbing, police say
Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2 people on drug charges
Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2 people on drug charges
Chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana Ramsay pose for photographers on arrival at the GQ Men of...
Chef Gordon Ramsey welcomes 6th child with wife of nearly 30 years
A lion roamed the streets. (Source: CNN/X/@MICHELEGALVANI/GETTY IMAGES/POLIZIA DI...
Take A Look At This: Lion roams streets in Italy; Titanic menu auctioned