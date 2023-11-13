Business Break
One person injured in shooting near 3rd Ave. in Columbus

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

The scene is active near the area of 3rd Avenue and 28th Street in Columbus.

Authorities first responded to the scene on November 13 around 3:58 p.m.

Officials say one person is injured. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

