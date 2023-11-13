COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

The scene is active near the area of 3rd Avenue and 28th Street in Columbus.

One person injured in shooting near 3rd Ave. in Columbus (Source: WTVM)

Authorities first responded to the scene on November 13 around 3:58 p.m.

Officials say one person is injured. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

