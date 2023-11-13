Business Break
Opelika police searching for Zoom Drain burglary suspect

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for a suspect involved in a burglary at a business on Wyndham Industrial Drive.

According to authorities, on Nov. 1, a male suspect entered Zoom Drain and stole multiple items from the business before leaving the scene in a dark blue older model Chevrolet Silverado.

Security footage shows the suspect wearing a black jogging suit, black sneakers and glasses.

Opelika burglary suspect
Opelika burglary suspect(Source: Opelika Police Department)

Anyone with information on the identity of the man shown should contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

