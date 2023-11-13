Rainy Days Coming to The Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s time to start grabbing the umbrellas and rain gear before you head to work or to school over the next few days as rain returns to our forecast. Tonight expect mostly cloudy to cloudy skies and temperatures in the low-50s. For locations north of Columbus, we look to remain dry in the morning hours on Tuesday; however, if you live south of Columbus a chance of rain is possible in the morning hours.

The Next Big Thing is that next storm system that will give us rain chances toward mid-week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The rain showers will continue Tuesday night and into Wednesday with scattered showers expected on Wednesday. The rain that we are receiving is associated with a disturbance along a stationary front in the Gulf of Mexico, which is helping to bring enhanced moisture to the Valley, Tuesday through Thursday. Rainfall totals over the next three days range from about 0.50 inches in our northeastern counties to about 1.50 inches in our southwestern counties. Friday isolated showers are still possible, but overall drier conditions look to return beginning Friday and stick around through this weekend.

Afternoon Temperatures (WTVM Weather)

As for those temperatures here, over the next few days the rain and clouds will help keep temperatures mild in the mid-60s both Tuesday and Thursday, but the upper-50s on Wednesday. A dry cold front will move through the Valley at the end of this week leading to morning low and afternoon high temperatures to be right near average for this weekend. Looking towards the new work week, rain coverage looks to increase once again, but we will continue to fine tune the forecast as the new work week approaches.

