Teen arrested in connection to August murder of 16-year-old on Double Churches Rd.

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested in the August murder of a 16-year-old boy.

15-year-old Akiraon Reed has been charged in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Dayton Willis.

On August 31, Willis was found dead in his aunt’s car in front of the ballfield in the 2000 block of Double Churches Road. At the time of his death, Willis was found to have suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says a Colt. 38 special revolver was in Willis’ lap.

Reed is charged with the following:

  • Murder
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Possession of a firearm by a person under 18

The Columbus Police Department served warrants to the youth detention center.

Reed is expected in court on November 15 at 9 a.m.

