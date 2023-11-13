Teen arrested in connection to August murder of 16-year-old on Double Churches Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested in the August murder of a 16-year-old boy.

15-year-old Akiraon Reed has been charged in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Dayton Willis.

On August 31, Willis was found dead in his aunt’s car in front of the ballfield in the 2000 block of Double Churches Road. At the time of his death, Willis was found to have suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says a Colt. 38 special revolver was in Willis’ lap.

Reed is charged with the following:

Murder

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Possession of a firearm by a person under 18

The Columbus Police Department served warrants to the youth detention center.

Reed is expected in court on November 15 at 9 a.m.

