Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2 people on drug charges

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people on drug charges.

On November 9, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office conducted a narcotics search warrant on Indian Bend Drive in Troup County.

During the search of the residence and property, investigators located methamphetamine, marijuana, and numerous firearms. During the search, Matthew “Wilson” Strickland, and Natasha Brazil were inside. Both were arrested and taken to the Troup County Jail where they were charged with the following:

Matthew Strickland Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (4 counts)

Natasha Brazil Possession of methamphetamine



Strickland also had the following outstanding warrants through Haralson County that he was held for:

Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine

Use of a communication facility to commit a felony

