Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2 people on drug charges

Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2 people on drug charges
Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2 people on drug charges(WVVA)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people on drug charges.

On November 9, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office conducted a narcotics search warrant on Indian Bend Drive in Troup County.

During the search of the residence and property, investigators located methamphetamine, marijuana, and numerous firearms. During the search, Matthew “Wilson” Strickland, and Natasha Brazil were inside. Both were arrested and taken to the Troup County Jail where they were charged with the following:

  • Matthew Strickland
    • Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
    • Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
    • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (4 counts)
  • Natasha Brazil
    • Possession of methamphetamine

Strickland also had the following outstanding warrants through Haralson County that he was held for:

  • Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine
  • Use of a communication facility to commit a felony

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Funeral set for 19-year-old after fatal ATV crash
Funeral set for 19-year-old after fatal ATV crash
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Shooting investigation underway near Cusseta Rd., Benning Dr., one injured
Lena Mottern
East Alabama car chase ends in Columbus crash, woman and man arrested
Veterans Pkwy
One person injured after collision with vehicle on Veterans Pkwy, officials say
Michelle Whitaker Hough has been missing since November 5
Body of missing Russell County woman found in Hatchechubbee

Latest News

Isaiah Crowley hosting annual Feed the Hungry feast for public
Isaiah Crowley hosting annual Feed the Hungry feast
More clouds than sun Monday with rain returning to the forecast Tuesday and especially Wednesday.
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
Johnifer Barnwell
3 of 4 escaped Georgia inmates captured, FBI Atlanta says
National Infantry Museum honors late U.S. senator and veterans with paver dedication
National Infantry Museum honors late U.S. senator and veterans with paver dedication