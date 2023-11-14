Business Break
Carver’s Aubri Wilkins commits to Southern University to play basketball

By Tony Reese
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Signing season continues around the Chattahoochee Valley.

Congratulations to Carver High Senior Aubri Wilkins, who signed Monday afternoon, to play basketball at Southern University.

Wilkins will look to make an immediate impact as their next point guard.

Wilkins shared why she thought Southern was the right fit.

“I just felt very welcomed into their environment when I went on my official visit. They were very welcoming and it was definitely something I’m used to watching their practice. They do what I’m used to doing now, and I feel like it’ll be really easy to adapt to it,” Wilkins said.

Congratulations Aubri!

If you know of a college signing coming up in your area, please contact us at sports@wtvm.com.

