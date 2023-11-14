Citizens will soon see internet expanding in Lee County communities

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Internet access in Lee County is expanding in under-served areas with little to no broadband capabilities.

Loachapoka, south central Lee County and Salem are all slated to receive the technology through American Rescue Plan Funds.

The Lee County Commission made the decision Monday night during its meeting. These projects could take a year to complete. The price tag is broken down by each area.

Loachapoka is looking at $500,000, and south central Lee County’s project will cost about $780,000.

Salem’s project will cost $280,000. All of these amounts will be matched by the company and the rest will come from grants.

“I’m thankful that the citizens of Salem, Loachapoka and what was the third one south central are all finally getting some and that’s what we wanted - we want to help the people who don’t have any service first so that’s what we ask for.”

Voting precincts for the upcoming election are also being put in place and a new fire station was approved for the Beauregard community on Highway 51.

