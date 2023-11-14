Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Invasive ticks are expanding in the US, researchers say

FILE - Researchers say an invasive tick species is expanding in the U.S.
FILE - Researchers say an invasive tick species is expanding in the U.S.(John Tann / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Asian longhorned ticks are spreading across the United States.

Researchers said the invasive species arrived in the Western Hemisphere in 2017, but they are now sounding the alarm after three cows in Ohio died from tens of thousands of bites.

According to an analysis published in the Journal of Medical Entomology, scientists gathered nearly 10,000 ticks in just 90 minutes at the cow pasture.

In addition to Ohio, the invasive species has been spotted in Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Researchers say the ticks can reproduce quickly, hide in tall grass and survive in harsh conditions.

It is still unclear whether they can pass diseases to humans, but they appear to be less attracted to human skin.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
Police lights
Teen arrested in connection to August murder of 16-year-old on Double Churches Rd.
One person injured in shooting near 3rd Ave. in Columbus
One person injured in shooting near 3rd Ave. in Columbus
Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2 people on drug charges
Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2 people on drug charges
The Columbus Police Department is investigating an armed robbery and searching for two suspects.
Columbus police searching for two armed robbery suspects on Victory Dr.

Latest News

FILE - A person carries sands bags through water as heavy rains cause streets to flood in...
Worsening warming is hurting people in all regions, US climate assessment shows
Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., walks to the senate side for lunch with Senate...
The last government shutdown deadline ousted the House speaker. This week’s showdown could be calmer
Children's Defense Fund program director Graciela Camarena poses for a photo in Pharr, Texas,...
Biden administration slow to act as millions are booted off Medicaid, advocates say
What they want: Biden and Xi are looking for clarity in an increasingly difficult relationship
Biden says his goal for Xi meeting is to get US-China communications back to normal
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade