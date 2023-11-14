Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Lanett man found dead in front yard of home on 20th Ave. SW

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.
The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.(MGN online)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

On November 13, around 4:37 p.m., Chambers County dispatch received a call - the person stated that he had returned home to discover an unresponsive adult male laying in his front yard.

Officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of 20th Ave SW in Lanett. Upon arrival of officers, Delarick St. George was found unresponsive. Officials say St. George had multiple apparent gunshot wounds to his body and he was unable to be revived.

The body of St. George was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

This incident remains under investigation by the Lanett Police Department.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident should contact the Lanett Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 334-644-5295.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
Police lights
Teen arrested in connection to August murder of 16-year-old on Double Churches Rd.
One person injured in shooting near 3rd Ave. in Columbus
One person injured in shooting near 3rd Ave. in Columbus
Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2 people on drug charges
Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2 people on drug charges
The Columbus Police Department is investigating an armed robbery and searching for two suspects.
Columbus police searching for two armed robbery suspects on Victory Dr.

Latest News

There is a chance for rain Tuesday, especially south, but everyone get in on the rain by...
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
Light up the Holidays Gift Drive, Make the Season Brighter for more than 400 Georgians
Congratulations to Carver High Senior Aubri Wilkins, who signed Monday afternoon, to play...
Carver Aubri Wilkins Signs to Southern University
Closing arguments wrap up in Wilson apartment double homicide trial
Closing arguments wrap up in Wilson apartment double homicide trial