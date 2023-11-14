Lanett man found dead in front yard of home on 20th Ave. SW

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

On November 13, around 4:37 p.m., Chambers County dispatch received a call - the person stated that he had returned home to discover an unresponsive adult male laying in his front yard.

Officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of 20th Ave SW in Lanett. Upon arrival of officers, Delarick St. George was found unresponsive. Officials say St. George had multiple apparent gunshot wounds to his body and he was unable to be revived.

The body of St. George was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

This incident remains under investigation by the Lanett Police Department.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident should contact the Lanett Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 334-644-5295.

