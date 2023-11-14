Turning wetter toward mid-week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re stuck in a gloomy pattern this week, and as another system moves across the northern Gulf of Mexico, rain returns to the Chattahoochee Valley.

Peeks of sun early Tuesday with an otherwise fairly cloudy sky. It will be cool and a bit breezy with a few showers or sprinkles here and there. The best chance of seeing light rain Tuesday will be in our far southern communities. Highs between 62 and 65 degrees.

While rain isn't too likely in our northern communities Tuesday, light rain is more likely south. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Overcast tonight. Turning breezy and wet with rain coverage increasing, especially after midnight. Lows between 48 and 52 degrees early Wednesday.

Rain coverage goes way up late tonight and especially Wednesday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

You’ll definitely want the rain jacket Wednesday with a breezy and rainy day likely. The rain will be steady most of the day with some heavier rain at times. Temperatures stay in the 50s all day long. Make sure you slow down, take your time and drive safe.

Rain becomes likely by Wednesday morning. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Showers continue at times Wednesday night and Thursday morning but the rain should become less widespread as the day goes on Thursday from west to east. There may even be some sun Thursday afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Cool, breezy and wet Wednesday. Gradually drying out Thursday and Friday with a nice weekend expected. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The best potential of seeing more than 1 inch of rain from this event will be the farther south you live.

In general, rain amounts will be higher the farther south/west you live. (Source: WTVM Weather)

We won’t be completely dry until the weekend and a cold front sweeps through early Saturday. That still means a few isolated showers are possible Friday and Friday night before the messy pattern breaks for a couple days. Highs Friday approach 70 degrees with again more clouds than sun. Increasing sun is expected over the weekend with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. The coldest morning will be Sunday with lows possibly dipping into the upper 30 and lower 40s. However, a freeze isn’t expected anytime soon. More rain is possible this time next week as well.

The weekend is sandwiched in between two systems so it should be fairly dry and mild. (Source: WTVM Weather)

