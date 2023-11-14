Umbrella Weather Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tonight, rain coverage will increase throughout the overnight hours, making for a soggy start to your Wednesday, with temperatures on the mild side in the low-50s thanks to the clouds and rain.

Tonight's Forecast (WTVM Weather)

Make sure you’re packing your umbrellas and rain gear heading out the door on Wednesday. Rain coverage is between 80-90% tomorrow, with showers and rain likely throughout the day, and breezy conditions. The rain looks to stick around through Thursday, however in locations north of Columbus, showers look to only stick around in the morning time frame.

Rain Forecast Next 3 Days (WTVM Weather)

Heading towards Friday and this weekend, rain coverage begins to taper; with weather conditions this weekend looking dry and seasonable thanks to a cold front that will push through Friday night through Saturday morning.

Weekend Forecast (WTVM Weather)

On Friday some isolated showers are still possible, but Saturday and Sunday look great for any outdoor plans. Hopefully you get out and enjoy the dry conditions during the weekend, because rain returns to the forecast for the new work week. We will continue to fine tune the forecast as to when the rain will move through the Valley early next week. Temperatures Wednesday will be on the cooler side in the mid-50s, Thursday afternoon high temperatures are expected to be in the upper-60s, with Friday looking the warmest in the low-70s. Morning low temperatures after the cold front moves through at the end of this week are expected to be in the low- to mid-40s.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.