Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Umbrella Weather Wednesday

Arianna’s Forecast
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tonight, rain coverage will increase throughout the overnight hours, making for a soggy start to your Wednesday, with temperatures on the mild side in the low-50s thanks to the clouds and rain.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(WTVM Weather)

Make sure you’re packing your umbrellas and rain gear heading out the door on Wednesday. Rain coverage is between 80-90% tomorrow, with showers and rain likely throughout the day, and breezy conditions. The rain looks to stick around through Thursday, however in locations north of Columbus, showers look to only stick around in the morning time frame.

Rain Forecast Next 3 Days
Rain Forecast Next 3 Days(WTVM Weather)

Heading towards Friday and this weekend, rain coverage begins to taper; with weather conditions this weekend looking dry and seasonable thanks to a cold front that will push through Friday night through Saturday morning.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WTVM Weather)

On Friday some isolated showers are still possible, but Saturday and Sunday look great for any outdoor plans. Hopefully you get out and enjoy the dry conditions during the weekend, because rain returns to the forecast for the new work week. We will continue to fine tune the forecast as to when the rain will move through the Valley early next week. Temperatures Wednesday will be on the cooler side in the mid-50s, Thursday afternoon high temperatures are expected to be in the upper-60s, with Friday looking the warmest in the low-70s. Morning low temperatures after the cold front moves through at the end of this week are expected to be in the low- to mid-40s.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
Police lights
Teen arrested in connection to August murder of 16-year-old on Double Churches Rd.
One person injured in shooting near 3rd Ave. in Columbus
One person injured in shooting near 3rd Ave. in Columbus
The Columbus Police Department is investigating an armed robbery and searching for two suspects.
Columbus police searching for two armed robbery suspects on Victory Dr.
Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2 people on drug charges
Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2 people on drug charges

Latest News

Rain becomes likely by Wednesday morning.
Turning wetter toward mid-week
There is a chance for rain Tuesday, especially south, but everyone get in on the rain by...
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
The Next Big Thing is that next storm system that will give us rain chances toward mid-week.
Rainy Days Coming to The Valley
Stubborn clouds Monday will give way to some breaks of sun by the afternoon, especially the...
Dry today, Another wave of rain in the not-too-distant future