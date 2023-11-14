Business Break
Wilson Apartments double homicide suspects guilty on all charges

By Amaya Graham
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After hours of deliberations, a verdict has been reached in the Wilson Apartment double homicide. The shooting claimed the lives of two teens back in 2021.

The jury in this case had over 2,000 pieces of evidence to determine the guilt or innocence of the defendants. And on November 14, the jury found the defendants guilty on all counts.

In June of 2021, Terrance Upshaw, Homer Upshaw, and Rodderick Glanton allegedly shot into a Dodge Dart sedan in the Wilson Apartment complex, hitting four people and killing two. 18-year-old Saiveon Pugh and 17-year-old Jessie Ransom died as a result of their wounds.

The defendants are guilty on the following charges:

  1. Seven counts of Violation of Street Gant Terrorism and Prevention Act
  2. Two counts of Malice Murder
  3. Two counts of Felony Murder
  4. Four counts of Aggravated Assault
  5. Three counts of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree
  6. Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony

