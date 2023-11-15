Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

10-year-old leaves hospital after 579 days

After undergoing a successful operation and spending nearly 20 months in a hospital, Ava left the hospital Monday. (Source: RILEY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (CNN) – A 10-year-old girl from Indianapolis is finally back home after spending 579 days in a hospital.

Ava Graham was born with a rare congenital birth defect that affects normal blood flow through the heart, and she needed a heart transplant.

After undergoing a successful operation and spending nearly 20 months in a hospital, Ava left the hospital Monday.

Nurses, doctors and team members lined the hallways to wish Ava well.

The 10-year-old is excited to get home and be in her bedroom again.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
Some Mobilians are upset about the latest officer-involved shooting and want changes in police...
Lanett man found dead in front yard of home on 20th Ave. SW
Wilson Apartments double homicide suspects guilty on all charges
Wilson Apartments double homicide suspects guilty on all charges
Police lights
Teen arrested in connection to August murder of 16-year-old on Double Churches Rd.
The Columbus Police Department is investigating an armed robbery and searching for two suspects.
Columbus police searching for two armed robbery suspects on Victory Dr.

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023,...
Hunter Biden calls for a Trump subpoena, saying political pressure was put on his criminal case
After undergoing a successful operation and spending nearly 20 months in a hospital, Ava left...
10-year-old leaves hospital after 579 days
Police have said the boy, then 12, shot Matthew Davis several times with an AR-style rifle in...
13-year-old Texas boy sentenced to prison for murder in fatal shooting at a Sonic Drive-In
President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet on Wednesday after months of...
Biden, Xi to meet at high-stakes summit
FILE - David Schwimmer, from left, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston...
Matthew Perry’s ‘Friends’ costars reminiscence about late actor