Beulah Elementary Student wins AEA’s ‘Be A Champion and Read’ Contest

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama Education Association announced its winner of the annual “Be A Champion and Read” contest at Beulah Elementary.

The Auburn University Mascot, Aubie, was in attendance to award this year’s winner of the contest, 5th grader Alysa Hatchet. With her reward, she received sideline passes to the Iron Bowl, an autograph from Auburn head football coach, Hugh Freeze, and the opportunity to interview with Auburn radio the weekend of the Iron Bowl.

“Be a Champion and Read” contest winner Alysa Hatchet (Source: Alabama Education Association)

AEA’s “Be A Champion and Read” contest is a statewide reading competition that has had over a half million student participants representing every school district in Alabama.

“This contest has shown yet again that tens of thousands of Alabama elementary school students are fired up and excited to read,” said AEA President Dr. Susan Williams Brown. “AEA established the Be a Champion and Read contest in 2011 to help motivate young students to develop a love of reading knowing that reading is a building block for all other skills and learning. This contest is another way for AEA to help establish foundational reading skills and increase students’ reading proficiency.”

There are two winners of this competition each year, one being an Auburn fan, and one being an Alabama fan.

The winner from Team Alabama will be announced tomorrow.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.