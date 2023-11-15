Biotechnology plant in Auburn set to close in 2024, laying off nearly 100 workers

AUBURN, Al. (WTVM)- A bio-technology company in east Alabama is closing soon and nearly one hundred employees will be losing their jobs.

The company closing their site in Auburn is Thermo Fisher Scientific, a global company that cites an annual revenue of 40 billion dollars.

According to the Alabama Department of Commerce, Thermo Fisher Scientific notified them of closing the Auburn site on November 3. This closure puts 97 people out of a job.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining notification or WARN notice says Thermo Fisher will close January 2, 2024, but a company spokesman gave a different date in a statement sent to News Leader 9.

“Thermo Fisher Scientific continuously evaluates its global operations to identify opportunities to improve efficiency and effectiveness in meeting our customers’ needs. in alignment with this ongoing effort, we have made the decision to close the site in Auburn, Alabama, in May of 2024. Decisions that impact colleagues and their families are never taken lightly. All impacted colleagues will receive job transition support to aid them in finding new opportunities.”

According to the WARN notice database- 3,800 people have been laid off in Alabama so far this year.

