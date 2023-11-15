Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Brewer Elementary set to honor Civil Rights Activist Dr. Brewer

Dr. Brewer Day Flyer
Dr. Brewer Day Flyer(Source: MCSD)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Brewer Elementary is preparing to host its annual celebration of Dr. Brewer Day.

The event is slated for Thursday, November 16, beginning at 8:45 a.m., at the Brewer Elementary School Cafeteria.

This event is dedicated to honoring the legacy of Dr. Thomas H. Brewer, a distinguished physician and civil rights activist in Columbus. He made contributions to the community, advocated voter’s rights, and desegregated the Columbus Police Department.

The community is asked to join the school for this special event.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
WTVM Investigates: 84-year-old Auburn woman forced to sell home of over 60 years
WTVM Investigates: 84-year-old Auburn woman forced to sell home of over 60 years
Some Mobilians are upset about the latest officer-involved shooting and want changes in police...
Lanett man found dead in front yard of home on 20th Ave. SW
Wilson Apartments double homicide suspects guilty on all charges
Wilson Apartments double homicide suspects guilty on all charges
Police lights
Teen arrested in connection to August murder of 16-year-old on Double Churches Rd.

Latest News

CVCC set to host New Workforce Training Center grand opening
CVCC set to host New Workforce Training Center grand opening
Light up the Holidays Gift Drive, Make the Season Brighter for more than 400 Georgians
City of Columbus announces Thanksgiving holiday closures
Isaiah Crowley hosting annual Feed the Hungry feast for public
Isaiah Crowell hosting annual Feed the Hungry feast