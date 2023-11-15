Business Break
College Signings held at Smiths Station and Columbus High

Smiths Station Signings
Smiths Station Signings(WTVM)
By Mackenzie Collins
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two local high schools held college signings for their athletes to play at the next level.

Seven different athletes signed their names on the dotted line at Smiths Station High School. Congratulations to Brodie Dixon (Chattahoochee Valley Community College), Brandon McCraine (Auburn University), Houston Whale (Central Alabama Community College), Kelsey Lester (Emmanuel University), Terryn Smith (Stillman College), Regan Bailey (Southern Union Community College), and Kyleigh Gibson (Snead State Community College).

Dixon, McCraine and Whale all signed to play baseball; and Lester and Smith signed to play softball. Bailey signed to run cross country and Gibson signed to play golf.

Also, two athletes signed at Columbus High School to wrestle at the college level. Tyler Nguyen signed with The Citadel and Tyler Secoy signed with North Dakota State University.

Congratulations to all!

