Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

CVCC set to host New Workforce Training Center grand opening

CVCC set to host New Workforce Training Center grand opening
CVCC set to host New Workforce Training Center grand opening(Source: Chattahoochee Valley Community College)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee Valley Community College is set to unveil its state-of-the-art Workforce Training Center.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Wednesday, November 15, at 11 a.m., at the new facility on Seale Road in Phenix City.

The Workforce Training Center will house all Applied Technology programs, the Adult Education department, and Continuing Education courses.

The center will offer programs in high-demand fields such as healthcare, manufacturing, information technology, and more.

The new facility aims to empower the Chattahoochee Valley community with cutting-edge technology and enhance workforce skills.

After the ceremony, tours will be given at the new facility.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
Some Mobilians are upset about the latest officer-involved shooting and want changes in police...
Lanett man found dead in front yard of home on 20th Ave. SW
Wilson Apartments double homicide suspects guilty on all charges
Wilson Apartments double homicide suspects guilty on all charges
Police lights
Teen arrested in connection to August murder of 16-year-old on Double Churches Rd.
The Columbus Police Department is investigating an armed robbery and searching for two suspects.
Columbus police searching for two armed robbery suspects on Victory Dr.

Latest News

Light up the Holidays Gift Drive, Make the Season Brighter for more than 400 Georgians
City of Columbus announces Thanksgiving holiday closures
Isaiah Crowley hosting annual Feed the Hungry feast for public
Isaiah Crowell hosting annual Feed the Hungry feast
WTVM hosting annual ‘Share Your Thanks By Giving’ donation drive
WTVM hosting annual ‘Share Your Thanks By Giving’ donation drive