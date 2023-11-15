CVCC set to host New Workforce Training Center grand opening

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee Valley Community College is set to unveil its state-of-the-art Workforce Training Center.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Wednesday, November 15, at 11 a.m., at the new facility on Seale Road in Phenix City.

The Workforce Training Center will house all Applied Technology programs, the Adult Education department, and Continuing Education courses.

The center will offer programs in high-demand fields such as healthcare, manufacturing, information technology, and more.

The new facility aims to empower the Chattahoochee Valley community with cutting-edge technology and enhance workforce skills.

After the ceremony, tours will be given at the new facility.

