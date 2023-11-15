Drier Weather on the Horizon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another rainy start to the forecast for Thursday, however the showers look to dissipate throughout the day, before drying things out ahead of this weekend. Morning temperatures on Thursday are expected to be in the mid-50s before warming to the mid- to upper-60s in the afternoon. A dry cold front will move through the Valley Friday night through Saturday morning allowing for a slight chance of showers on Friday, but by Saturday and Sunday drier conditions look to arrive across the Valley. Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and starting Thanksgiving week, we expect showers to return to the Valley associated with the next cold front. We will continue to fine tune the forecast over the next few days, but the rain coverage looks between 30-50% Monday and Tuesday before drying out for Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures this weekend look seasonable in the upper-60s and low-70s, however after the storm system rolls through cooler temperatures are in store. Next Wednesday and Thanksgiving day all look to see afternoon high temperatures in the upper-50s with mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.