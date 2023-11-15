Opelika police asks public for help in identifying three Fraudulent use suspects

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying three Fraudulent use suspects.

According to officials, on November 6, the OPD began investigating a report of a theft of property (their degree), and a Fraudulent use of a Debit/Credit Card. They say the incident occurred at the Ross located on Tiger Town Parkway.

Officials say surveillance video showed three male suspects exiting Target, located on Enterprise Drive around 6:30 p.m. They say the suspects attempted to use the victim’s card.

The first suspect wearing a grey jogging suit, black fanny pack, and gray hat. The second suspect was wearing a gray t-shirt, dark-colored pants, and white tennis shoes. The third suspect was wearing a black and orange hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a blue hat.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the OPD Detective Division at (334) 705-5220.

