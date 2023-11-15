WTVM Investigates: 84-year-old Auburn woman forced to sell home of over 60 years

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn woman will soon be forced to pack her things and leave her home, but here’s the catch, she owns the house and the property where she lives.

The American dream is a paid-for house, right? Free and clear of mortgage, offering up with it some financial security. Corine Woodson has that, or so she thought.

The Woodson family purchased property, 40 acres, outside of Auburn in the early 1900′s. Back then, that was outside of the city limits. Now, that heir property has been passed down through generations and has also become prime real estate in Auburn’s booming Moore’s Mill area.

The has been eyed by investors for decades and soon a forced sale will happen. Based on what property in the area is selling for currently the land could be worth $20 million.

Corine Woodson has lived in her home on Hamilton Road in Auburn for more than 60 years. But soon, at 83, she’ll be forced to move out.

“I would like to ask them why. You know, why, but I don’t. I can’t figure it out. Thinking about it, wondering about it. It’s not easy. I can tell you that.”

The property where the house sits is part of a 40-acre piece of family land that belonged to her late husband’s father. When he died, it was left to his children or their designated heirs.

Dozens of people have a stake in the property, and some want to sell the owners. They are called “tenants in common,” meaning no one has a specific piece of property – just a percentage. When one owner wants to sell or files a partition in court, everyone has to sell.

“Heir property is one of those things, I know she was living at the home, but it was owned by the land and the land is sold… she would possibly have to move. It would’ve been a much different situation if her and the other family members that owned it were all equally sharing the ownership. Then they could have made a joint decision on what it is they’re going to do. Obviously, if you have ownership in it you have the right to partition to sell your interest in it. The family could buy your part out to keep a third party from coming in and assuming your interest. Because she was living in a house that was owned by the property, then got given to another family member, she’s at the whim of whatever ultimately happens with that sale.”

Through the years, Cleveland Brothers Incorporated has bought different family members’ interests in the property and now owns 49% of the 40 acres.

Soon, they’ll have the chance to buy it all. The property is currently under court-ordered appraisal, and when it’s done, the Cleveland Brothers can purchase it. When a partition begins, the court provides a deadline for any owner who wishes to buy the property outright to come forward.

The Cleveland Brother did that. Corine did not because as far as she is concerned, she already owns the property, but she’s filed a motion for the opportunity to purchase, and the court says it’s too late.

“I have even said ‘Nobody can just put you off of your property,’ and my family members have said ‘No they’re not gonna do that’. We were, I guess, naïve or not up to par on the law based on that timeframe, but it’s happening right before our eyes. The sad thing is there is very little we can do about it.”

So when the dust settles, Corine will have to find a new home.

Bill Cleveland of Cleveland Brothers Incorporated says he will let her stay on the property in her Hamilton Road home for a year after the sale is completed.

We don’t know what that appraisal will say when it comes in, but a good example of property prices in the area – there are multiple two-acre lots within three miles of her property for half a million dollars. By that math, the Woodson property could be worth upwards of $20 million.

