AT&T set to host hiring event in Columbus

AT&T logo(Source: AT&T)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - AT&T is set to host a hiring event to fill field representative positions in Columbus.

The event is slated for Friday, November 17, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the AC Marriott Columbus.

AT&T is offering a $2,000 sign-on bonus to those who are hired. The positions available are full-time and part-time and come with a competitive salary and benefits including, medical/dental coverage, 401k, tuition reimbursement, and paid time off.

For more information on this event, click HERE.

