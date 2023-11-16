Carver High football players face disciplinary action after brawl involving assistant coaches

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Four Carver High School football players face disciplinary actions following a big brawl involving assistant coaches.

Sources told News Leader 9 that a tribunal for the students was held this past week. However, we are still working on details of the outcome of the hearing.

The altercation happened three weeks ago during an away game at Dougherty High School in Albany. According to the Dougherty County School Police Department, there were three fights that night.

Police Chief Troy Conley says the first altercation was between the father of Carver Assistant Coach Oreande Glover and Assistant Coach Anthoney Harvey.

The chief says the second fight happened in the locker room between the same two coaches, while the last brawl happened among football players and Coach Glover.

The Communications Director for Muscogee County Schools, Kimberly Wright, released a statement to News Leader 9, calling the incident “unfortunate” and saying that the assistant coach has been relieved of his duties pending a thorough investigation. Wright’s statement did not specify which coach was let go.

Carver’s head coach, Dougherty County players and coaches were not involved in the fights.

