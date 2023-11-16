Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Carver High football players face disciplinary action after brawl involving assistant coaches

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Four Carver High School football players face disciplinary actions following a big brawl involving assistant coaches.

Sources told News Leader 9 that a tribunal for the students was held this past week. However, we are still working on details of the outcome of the hearing.

The altercation happened three weeks ago during an away game at Dougherty High School in Albany. According to the Dougherty County School Police Department, there were three fights that night.

Police Chief Troy Conley says the first altercation was between the father of Carver Assistant Coach Oreande Glover and Assistant Coach Anthoney Harvey.

The chief says the second fight happened in the locker room between the same two coaches, while the last brawl happened among football players and Coach Glover.

The Communications Director for Muscogee County Schools, Kimberly Wright, released a statement to News Leader 9, calling the incident “unfortunate” and saying that the assistant coach has been relieved of his duties pending a thorough investigation. Wright’s statement did not specify which coach was let go.

Carver’s head coach, Dougherty County players and coaches were not involved in the fights.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WTVM Investigates: 84-year-old Auburn woman forced to sell home of over 60 years
WTVM Investigates: 84-year-old Auburn woman forced to sell home of over 60 years
Opelika Police Department suspects
Opelika police asks public for help in identifying three Fraudulent use suspects
Fire scene on Reese Road in Columbus
Columbus Fire Department working to put out flames on Reese Road
Biotechnology plant in Auburn set to close in 2024, laying off nearly 100 workers
Biotechnology plant in Auburn set to close in 2024, laying off nearly 100 workers
Exclusive: Family upset after claiming wrong person was put in their loved one’s casket
Family says wrong person was put in their loved one’s casket

Latest News

Woman arrested on 38 charges of fraud, theft from Sports and Imports in Columbus
Chat With The Chief 11/16/23
Beware of porch pirates this holiday season
Awkward Family Photos exhibit
Columbus Museum showcases “Awkward Family Photos” exhibit for holiday season