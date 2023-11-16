Business Break
Columbus Fire Department working to put out flames on Reese Road

Fire scene on Reese Road in Columbus
Fire scene on Reese Road in Columbus
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Fire Department is currently at the scene of a fire in east Columbus.

News Leader 9 crews at the scene say the fire is in the back of the Reese Food Mart on the corner of Reese Road and Old Macon Road.

Fire scene on Reese Road in Columbus
Fire scene on Reese Road in Columbus
Fire scene on Reese Road in Columbus
Fire scene on Reese Road in Columbus(Source: WTVM)

Details on the cause of the incident are limited at this time.

Stay with us as we gather more information.

