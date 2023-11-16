Business Break
Columbus Museum showcases “Awkward Family Photos” exhibit for holiday season

Awkward Family Photos exhibit
Awkward Family Photos exhibit(Source: Columbus Museum)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With Thanksgiving just around the corner, gathering with family is top of mind for many of us, and the Columbus Museum has a new exhibit focused on families, especially those awkward moments.

The “Awkward Family Photos” exhibit promises to bring laughter, nostalgia and a celebration of imperfect moments that define family life.

It features more than 200 photographs, capturing awkward moments with a backstory about how the moment happened.

From poses to fashion, there are many ways these families can be awkward.

“One of the really fun parts of the show is to see how fashion and hairstyle have changed over the decades. It’s really great to see how some styles are considered the hype of fashion at the time,” says Rebecca Bush, exhibit manager.

As part of the experience, visitors can create their own awkward holiday memories by capturing candid shots in the museum’s dedicated awkward selfie station.

The exhibit is open until January 7.

