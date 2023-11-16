Business Break
Columbus Trade Center, KIA to host annual Breakfast with Santa event

((Source: Columbus Convention and Trade Center))
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Convention & Trade Center and KIA AutoSport of Columbus will be hosting their annual Breakfast with Santa event.

On Saturday, Dec. 2, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., families can go out and enjoy a pancake breakfast, fun holiday crafts and games, appearances from Elsa and the Chick-fil-A Santa Cow, and more.

Tickets for this event will be available on Eventbrite starting on Nov. 27 – $15 for adults and $25 for children.

All proceeds raised will go to benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

