Columbus Trade Center, KIA to host annual Breakfast with Santa event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Convention & Trade Center and KIA AutoSport of Columbus will be hosting their annual Breakfast with Santa event.

On Saturday, Dec. 2, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., families can go out and enjoy a pancake breakfast, fun holiday crafts and games, appearances from Elsa and the Chick-fil-A Santa Cow, and more.

Tickets for this event will be available on Eventbrite starting on Nov. 27 – $15 for adults and $25 for children.

All proceeds raised will go to benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

