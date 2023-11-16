LIST: Restaurants open on Thanksgiving in the Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re not feeling up to cooking a turkey or ham this Thanksgiving, some restaurants across the Chattahoochee Valley can help you out.

We’ve compiled a list of restaurants and locations that are still opening their doors for those who don’t want to gather around a table of turkey and pumpkin pie.

Applebee’s : Choose from dine-in and carryout options, but make sure to call ahead for hours.

Buffalo Wild Wings : Hours will vary by location.

Cracker Barrel: Have a full meal catered to bring home or pick up a few key items. Your family can also dine-in!

Denny’s : Dine-in or take-out.

Dunkin’ : Start your morning with coffee and donuts before the big feast. Some locations will have limited hours.

IHOP : Double check with your local restaurant about their holiday hours.

Metro Diner : A traditional Thanksgiving meal, whether you want to dine in or take out!

Popeyes : Get your go-to meal from Popeyes Louisiana kitchen come Thanksgiving

Red Lobster : Most locations will be open for dine-in and to-go service.

Ruby Tuesday : Most locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day for both dine-in and to-go orders.

Subway : Many locations will be open, but not all of them.

Waffle House: That means you can get your favorite breakfast dishes on Turkey Day, whether it’s before or after you feast.

May your bellies be full and your day be full of thanks!

