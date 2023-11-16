MLB All-Star Game returning to Atlanta, commissioner says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is returning to Atlanta.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced Thursday that the game would be at Truist Park, home of the Braves, in 2025.

It’ll be the third time the city will host the game, and the first time Truist Park will host it. The game was held at Atlanta Stadium in 1972 and Turner Field in 2000.

The 2021 All-Star Game was awarded to the city by MLB in 2019 but in April 2021 – just three months before the game – it was moved to Denver’s Coors Field following objections to sweeping changes to Georgia’s voting laws, which critics said were too restrictive.

“More than a year away from the first pitch of the game, we already know the winner of the 2025 MLB All-Star Game – Atlanta,” Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement.

Dickens said “countless Atlantans,” from “local businesses to hotels to restaurant servers,” would feel the economic impact of Atlanta hosting the game.

“Add this to FIFA, the College Football Playoff National Championship, the U.S. Soccer Training Center—there is no doubt Atlanta is now the sports capital of the nation,” he added.

In response to MLB’s decision, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted: “Georgia’s voting laws haven’t changed, but it’s good to see the MLB’s misguided understanding of them has. We look forward to welcoming the All-Star Game to Georgia. Go Braves!”

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger tweeted: “In the longest instant replay review of all time, @MLB‘s head office finally overturned a bad call. Georgia’s elections are safe, secure, and accessible to serve our voters.”

Braves Chairman Terry McGuirk said he’s excited that baseball fans “will have the opportunity to experience Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta along with all this area has to offer,” calling Atlanta “a world-class destination for the most exciting entertainment and sporting events.”

Manfred said the Braves are “a model of success on and off the field,” making them deserving to host the All-Star Game.

“Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta will provide fans a world-class experience in 2025,” Manfred said. “We look forward to working with the Braves and local leaders to deliver a memorable All-Star Week that brings people together and benefits the community in many ways.”

Next year’s All-Star Game is scheduled for the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field in Arlington, and the 2026 game will be at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

