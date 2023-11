SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating 16-year-old Shykeria Thompson.

It is unknown what Thompson was last wearing when she went missing.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Thompson, call 911 or contact the sheriff’s office at 229-924-4094.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.