Third suspect arrested in deadly Daniel St. shooting in LaGrange

Fatal Shooting Graphic
Fatal Shooting Graphic(Source: MGN)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - According to the LaGrange Police Department, a third suspect has been arrested in the deadly Daniel Street shooting that left 33-year-old Tabious Frazier dead.

Officials say on Thursday, November 16, 17-year-old Jaylin Gates was arrested and charged with Felony Murder after further investigation determined that Gates was directly involved in the shooting that led to Frazier’s death.

The shooting incident occurred on Saturday, November 4 in the early morning hours on Daniel St in Lagrange.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Detective Montondo at (706) 883-2644.

