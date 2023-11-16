Business Break
Woman arrested on 38 charges of fraud, theft from Sports and Imports in Columbus

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman has been arrested on over 35 charges involving theft and fraud from a Columbus business.

In early 2023, the Columbus Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit received reports from multiple individuals alleging fraudulent activities involving the local business Sports and Imports.

Since then, victims have reported over 21 cases of fraud. Investigators began collecting documentation from the victims and banking institutions.

In October 2023, the Property Crimes Unit conducted a search warrant of the business in the 1000 block of Veterans Parkway. Evidence, including financial records and witness statements, revealed a total monetary loss of $819,052.77 at the time, according to officials.

The amount doesn’t include the number of vehicles that have been mistitled with multiple loans on them.

As a result, warrants were obtained for 59-year-old Sama Moore.

On Thursday, November 16, Moore was taken into custody and is charged with the following:

  • 5 counts of Identity Fraud
  • 9 counts of Theft by Conversion (Felony)
  • 8 counts of Theft by Taking (Felony)
  • 4 counts of Theft by Deception (Felony)
  • 4 counts of Deposit Account Fraud (Felony)
  • 8 counts of Forgery 1st Degree

Moore is currently in the Lee County Jail awaiting extradition. A preliminary hearing is pending extradition.

