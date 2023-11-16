Business Break
WTVM hosts 6th annual Toy Drive for children in need in the Valley

By WTVM Web Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many children in our area go without toys during the holidays.

In the spirit of the giving season, WTVM News Leader 9 is partnering with local businesses in the area to host a toy drive for children in need throughout west Georgia and east Alabama.

You can help by donating a new unwrapped toy now through December 6 at the following participating locations:

  • Battery Source - Columbus                 7361 Fortson Road Columbus, Georgia 31909
  • Battery Source - Opelika                     2151 Interstate Drive Opelika, AL 36801
  • Gil’s Auto Sales - Hwy 80                    3959 U.S. 80 W Phenix City, AL 36870
  • Gil’s Auto Sales – Phenix City              804 22nd Ave, Phenix City, AL 36867
  • Gil’s Auto Sales - Northlake                7000 Northlake Connector Columbus, GA 31904
  • Gil’s Auto Sales - Opelika                    1430 Gateway Drive Opelika, AL 36801
  • Gil’s Auto Sales - Veterans                  5115 14th Ave. Columbus, GA 31904
  • Son’s Chevrolet                                   3615 Manchester Expy Columbus, GA 31909
  • Son’s Ford                                           2305 S College Street Auburn, AL 36832

On Wednesday, December 6, WTVM will hold an in-person Toy Donation Drive drive-thru at the station - located at 1909 Wynnton Road. The drive will be held from 6 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. that day.

All donations will be donated to Valley Rescue Mission and Georgia Division of Family and Children Service to help children in need.

Donations are also being accepted HERE.

