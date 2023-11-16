WTVM hosts 6th annual Toy Drive for children in need in the Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many children in our area go without toys during the holidays.

In the spirit of the giving season, WTVM News Leader 9 is partnering with local businesses in the area to host a toy drive for children in need throughout west Georgia and east Alabama.

You can help by donating a new unwrapped toy now through December 6 at the following participating locations:

Battery Source - Columbus 7361 Fortson Road Columbus, Georgia 31909

Battery Source - Opelika 2151 Interstate Drive Opelika, AL 36801

Gil’s Auto Sales - Hwy 80 3959 U.S. 80 W Phenix City, AL 36870

Gil’s Auto Sales – Phenix City 804 22nd Ave, Phenix City, AL 36867

Gil’s Auto Sales - Northlake 7000 Northlake Connector Columbus, GA 31904

Gil’s Auto Sales - Opelika 1430 Gateway Drive Opelika, AL 36801

Gil’s Auto Sales - Veterans 5115 14th Ave. Columbus, GA 31904

Son’s Chevrolet 3615 Manchester Expy Columbus, GA 31909

Son’s Ford 2305 S College Street Auburn, AL 36832

On Wednesday, December 6, WTVM will hold an in-person Toy Donation Drive drive-thru at the station - located at 1909 Wynnton Road. The drive will be held from 6 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. that day.

All donations will be donated to Valley Rescue Mission and Georgia Division of Family and Children Service to help children in need.

Donations are also being accepted HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.