WTVM hosts 6th annual Toy Drive for children in need in the Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many children in our area go without toys during the holidays.
In the spirit of the giving season, WTVM News Leader 9 is partnering with local businesses in the area to host a toy drive for children in need throughout west Georgia and east Alabama.
You can help by donating a new unwrapped toy now through December 6 at the following participating locations:
- Battery Source - Columbus 7361 Fortson Road Columbus, Georgia 31909
- Battery Source - Opelika 2151 Interstate Drive Opelika, AL 36801
- Gil’s Auto Sales - Hwy 80 3959 U.S. 80 W Phenix City, AL 36870
- Gil’s Auto Sales – Phenix City 804 22nd Ave, Phenix City, AL 36867
- Gil’s Auto Sales - Northlake 7000 Northlake Connector Columbus, GA 31904
- Gil’s Auto Sales - Opelika 1430 Gateway Drive Opelika, AL 36801
- Gil’s Auto Sales - Veterans 5115 14th Ave. Columbus, GA 31904
- Son’s Chevrolet 3615 Manchester Expy Columbus, GA 31909
- Son’s Ford 2305 S College Street Auburn, AL 36832
On Wednesday, December 6, WTVM will hold an in-person Toy Donation Drive drive-thru at the station - located at 1909 Wynnton Road. The drive will be held from 6 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. that day.
All donations will be donated to Valley Rescue Mission and Georgia Division of Family and Children Service to help children in need.
Donations are also being accepted HERE.
