Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

WTVM’s wraps up annual ‘Share Your Thanks by Giving’ food drive

“When we say it takes a valley to end hunger, we truly mean that," said Frank Sheppard, President & CEO of Feeding the Valley Foodbank.
By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - 115,000 people across the Chattahoochee Valley are either chronically hungry or live in a food dessert.

“When we say it takes a valley to end hunger, we truly mean that.”

Frank Sheppard, President & CEO of Feeding the Valley Foodbank

The rain did not keep your generous hearts from stopping by WTVM’s one day drop off for our food drive to help stock the shelves of Feeding the Valley Food Bank based in Columbus. The organization serves 17 counties in Georgia and one in east Alabama.

“That’s 600,000 square miles and population of half a million people; 115,000 of them are food insecure or chronically hungry. We provide prepared meals, we provide commodity boxes, and we work with a network of partner agencies, churches and other non-profits to come get food from us and help in their local community and pockets of need they serve,” said Sheppard.

Sheppard says with a 30 percent increase in demand post pandemic, a lot of people are struggling.

“We have more people to feed and we’re thankful the communities comes together and helped us by donating food and financial donations to help people in need,” said Sheppard.

Through Feeding the Valley, $1 donation provides 6 meals.

“That’s a family with 4 children that are struggling to have food on the table every night to have a meal every night. You can make that difference with a simple donation to help that family eat, to have a thanksgiving meal that they wouldn’t have otherwise,” said Sheppard.

Feeding the Valley is celebrating 40 years of nourishing hope and more than 135 million pounds of food donated to those in need.

You as our viewers helped out to that total through News Leader 9′s Share Your Thanks by Giving.

We will keep you updated on numbers once donations are sorted and distributed.

A special thank you to our sponsors Sons Chevrolet in Columbus, Sons Ford in Auburn, and the Columbus River Dragons.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WTVM Investigates: 84-year-old Auburn woman forced to sell home of over 60 years
WTVM Investigates: 84-year-old Auburn woman forced to sell home of over 60 years
Opelika Police Department suspects
Opelika police asks public for help in identifying three Fraudulent use suspects
Biotechnology plant in Auburn set to close in 2024, laying off nearly 100 workers
Biotechnology plant in Auburn set to close in 2024, laying off nearly 100 workers
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
Wilson Apartments double homicide suspects guilty on all charges
Wilson Apartments double homicide suspects guilty on all charges

Latest News

Fire scene on Reese Road in Columbus
Columbus Fire Department working to put out flames on Reese Road
Smiths Station city council appoints new mayor
Smiths Station city council appoints new mayor
“When we say it takes a valley to end hunger, we truly mean that," said Frank Sheppard,...
WTVM’s wraps up annual ‘Share Your Thanks by Giving’ food drive
WTVM Investigates: 84-year-old Auburn woman forced to sell home of over 60 years