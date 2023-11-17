Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

10th Ave in Phenix City set to close for utility improvements

Road Closed
Road Closed(MGN / Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Utilities Department will be closing 10th Avenue South between Seale Road and 1st Place for utility improvements.

The utility work is set to begin on Monday, November 27, and end around December 8. A detour will be in effect during the closure.

Officials say during this time to expect delays and to adjust travel times.

For questions concerning the closure, contact the Phenix City Utilities Department at 334-448-2880.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested on 38 charges of fraud, theft from Columbus business
Woman arrested on 38 charges of fraud, theft from Sports and Imports in Columbus
Exclusive: Family upset after claiming wrong person was put in their loved one’s casket
Family says wrong person was put in their loved one’s casket
WTVM Investigates: 84-year-old Auburn woman forced to sell home of over 60 years
WTVM Investigates: 84-year-old Auburn woman forced to sell home of over 60 years
Fire scene on Reese Road in Columbus
Columbus Fire Department working to put out flames on Reese Road
Fatal Shooting Graphic
Third suspect arrested in deadly Daniel St. shooting in LaGrange

Latest News

CPD missing person Oscar Woods
Columbus Police searching for missing person last seen near Curry Street
Crews are responding to an explosion and fire at a well site just northwest of Alexander...
Russell Co. DA’s Office to hold presser on officer-involved shooting that killed man
A Clark County, Mo., man will go to prison for 80 years for recording his rape of a young girl...
Russell Co. jury convicts man of manslaughter after his wife stabbed his sister to death
Alabama Forestry Commission file photo
No Burn order lifted in 33 Alabama counties