Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Auburn University begins rural health care initiative with telehealth booths

The OnMed telehealth booth can help address rural healthcare disparities caused by lack of...
The OnMed telehealth booth can help address rural healthcare disparities caused by lack of access to clinics.(WSFA 12 News)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Finance awarded $2 million to Auburn University to fund a rural health care initiative.

The university will introduce telehealth stations by OnMed to rural communities without access to health care facilities.

Accessing health care has been an ongoing problem for thousands in Alabama, as many rural communities do not have physicians close by.

“It’s very challenging to get a physician, a primary care physician, to come and establish a practice in rural areas for a number of different reasons,” said Hollie Cost, assistant vice president of Auburn University Outreach.

Cost said patients can seek private, affordable care with a licensed clinician who can give a diagnostic evaluation with tools that “come down from the ceiling that the clinician can use to provide a diagnosis and then a prescription if needed.”

Once approved by the Alabama Pharmacy Board, the OnMed booth also will have the ability to dispense prescription medication.

Auburn University has the primary OnMed site at the Chambers County Wellness Center, which opened in February 2023.

Four booths will be placed in rural communities that meet certain criteria.

Cost added the OnMed booths can help address rural disparities like diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity through preventative care.

“We have the intent of re-mapping the health care system across rural Alabama,” Cost said.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested on 38 charges of fraud, theft from Columbus business
Woman arrested on 38 charges of fraud, theft from Sports and Imports in Columbus
Exclusive: Family upset after claiming wrong person was put in their loved one’s casket
Family says wrong person was put in their loved one’s casket
WTVM Investigates: 84-year-old Auburn woman forced to sell home of over 60 years
WTVM Investigates: 84-year-old Auburn woman forced to sell home of over 60 years
Fire scene on Reese Road in Columbus
Columbus Fire Department working to put out flames on Reese Road

Latest News

Dancing Stars of Columbus announces stars, pros for 15th annual event
Dancing Stars of Columbus announces stars, pros for 15th annual event
Dancing Stars of Columbus
Dancing Stars of Columbus announces stars for 2024 event
7-year-old dies from the flu in Columbus
7-year-old dies from the flu in Columbus
Local doctor stresses the importance of Flu Season and other illnesses
Local doctor stresses the importance of flu season and other illnesses
Piedmont NICU babies Halloween
GALLERY: Babies in Piedmont Columbus Regional’s NICU show off Halloween costumes