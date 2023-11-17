Business Break
Central flag football advances to state championship game

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:40 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Central flag football team has advanced to state! Central beat Prattville, 34-6, on Thursday night in the state semifinals.

Central will take on Vestavia Hills on Wednesday, December 6 at 4/3c inside Bryant-Denny Stadium for the state championship.

WTVM Sports Leader 9 will have coverage of the Red Devils in Tuscaloosa next month.

