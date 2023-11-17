Columbus dad arrested on murder, cruelty to children charges after 4-week-old dies from brain injuries in 2022

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus dad is set to appear in court Friday morning after being arrested on murder charges.

On July 27, 2022, 4-week-old Kentrell Leonard was pronounced dead at Scottish Rite Pediatric ICU on August 9 at 2:10 p.m. - from brain injuries.

Columbus officials say medical staff reported that Kentrell Leonard arrived at the hospital with multiple bruises and had difficulty breathing. An examination showed the victim had multiple brain bleeds that were consistent with injuries sustained during “shaken baby” incidents.

The victim’s father, Delonta Williams, was arrested and charged with cruelty to children, 1st Degree. His initial court appearance was on July 28, 2022 and he was bonded out of jail.

The baby was transported by the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for an autopsy.

On November 14, Adult and Youth Services investigators received the official autopsy results for the victim which indicated “homicide” as the manner of death.

On November 16, Delonta Williams was arrested on a second degree murder charge and cruelty to children, second degree.

Williams was transported to the Muscogee County Jail without incident. He’s scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9 a.m.

