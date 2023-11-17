Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Columbus dad arrested on murder, cruelty to children charges after 4-week-old dies from brain injuries in 2022

Delonta Williams
Delonta Williams(Source: Muscogee County Jail)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus dad is set to appear in court Friday morning after being arrested on murder charges.

On July 27, 2022, 4-week-old Kentrell Leonard was pronounced dead at Scottish Rite Pediatric ICU on August 9 at 2:10 p.m. - from brain injuries.

Columbus officials say medical staff reported that Kentrell Leonard arrived at the hospital with multiple bruises and had difficulty breathing. An examination showed the victim had multiple brain bleeds that were consistent with injuries sustained during “shaken baby” incidents.

The victim’s father, Delonta Williams, was arrested and charged with cruelty to children, 1st Degree. His initial court appearance was on July 28, 2022 and he was bonded out of jail.

The baby was transported by the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for an autopsy.

On November 14, Adult and Youth Services investigators received the official autopsy results for the victim which indicated “homicide” as the manner of death.

On November 16, Delonta Williams was arrested on a second degree murder charge and cruelty to children, second degree.

Williams was transported to the Muscogee County Jail without incident. He’s scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested on 38 charges of fraud, theft from Columbus business
Woman arrested on 38 charges of fraud, theft from Sports and Imports in Columbus
Exclusive: Family upset after claiming wrong person was put in their loved one’s casket
Family says wrong person was put in their loved one’s casket
WTVM Investigates: 84-year-old Auburn woman forced to sell home of over 60 years
WTVM Investigates: 84-year-old Auburn woman forced to sell home of over 60 years
Fire scene on Reese Road in Columbus
Columbus Fire Department working to put out flames on Reese Road
Fatal Shooting Graphic
Third suspect arrested in deadly Daniel St. shooting in LaGrange

Latest News

Former Boys and Girls Club member hosts Thanksgiving meal for hundreds of citizens
Former Boys and Girls Club member hosts Thanksgiving meal for hundreds of citizens
Former Boys and Girls Club member hosts Thanksgiving meal for hundreds of citizens
Former Boys and Girls Club member hosts Thanksgiving meal for hundreds of citizens
Clouds Friday will give way to increasing sun over the weekend.
Friday Morning Weather on the Go
Phenix City boy with terminal brain cancer celebrates birthday with surprise party
Phenix City boy with terminal brain cancer celebrates birthday with surprise party
Fatal Shooting Graphic
Third suspect arrested in deadly Daniel St. shooting in LaGrange