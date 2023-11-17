Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Dex Carvey, son of Dana Carvey, dies at age 32

FILE - Dex Carvey, a comedian and son of “SNL” alum and "Wayne's World" star Dana Carvey, died...
FILE - Dex Carvey, a comedian and son of “SNL” alum and "Wayne's World" star Dana Carvey, died at the age of 32, his family said Thursday.(Jon Sullivan)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Dex Carvey, a comedian and son of “SNL” alum Dana Carvey, died at the age of 32, his family said Thursday.

Dana and Paula Carvey said on Twitter that his son had died of an accidental drug overdose.

“Dex packed a lot into those 32 years,” Dana Carvey said. “He was extremely talented at so many things - music, art, film making, comedy - and pursued all of them passionately.”

They said he was a beautiful person, and “we will miss him forever.”

“To anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction, you are in our hearts and prayers,” they said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WTVM Investigates: 84-year-old Auburn woman forced to sell home of over 60 years
WTVM Investigates: 84-year-old Auburn woman forced to sell home of over 60 years
Opelika Police Department suspects
Opelika police asks public for help in identifying three Fraudulent use suspects
Fire scene on Reese Road in Columbus
Columbus Fire Department working to put out flames on Reese Road
Biotechnology plant in Auburn set to close in 2024, laying off nearly 100 workers
Biotechnology plant in Auburn set to close in 2024, laying off nearly 100 workers
Exclusive: Family upset after claiming wrong person was put in their loved one’s casket
Family says wrong person was put in their loved one’s casket

Latest News

FILE - Former Louisville police Officer Brett Hankison talks about seeing a subject in a firing...
Judge declares mistrial after jury deadlocks in trial of ex-officer in deadly Breonna Taylor raid
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Purdue in the first half of an NCAA college...
Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh to serve out suspension; Big Ten to close investigation into sign-stealing
FILE - Music mogul and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in...
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of years of rape, abuse by singer Cassie in lawsuit
A Palestinian boy stands among the destruction after Israeli strikes on Rafah, Gaza Strip,...
Internet, phone networks collapse in Gaza, threatening to worsen humanitarian crisis